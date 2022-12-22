Mask Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $90.42 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00013751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $156.19 million and $90.42 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mask Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $904.31 or 0.05432892 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00494613 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,878.03 or 0.29306086 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.