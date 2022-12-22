Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.65 billion.

Maximus Stock Up 2.3 %

Maximus stock opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.73. Maximus has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $81.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.38. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Maximus will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMS. StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,437,664.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,939.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $1,437,664.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,939.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,657. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Maximus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Maximus by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

