Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Invests $982,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB stock opened at $73.87 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average is $68.46.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.87.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.