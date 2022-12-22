MCIA Inc Acquires 18,782 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 9.7% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $18,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.03. 3,654,399 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

