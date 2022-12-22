MCIA Inc Sells 3,746 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MCIA Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.7% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.59. 53,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,892. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

