Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 10,971 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VOO stock opened at $354.90 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

