Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 3,679 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35.

