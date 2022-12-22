Means Investment CO. Inc. Decreases Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,367 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 106.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,761 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 13,268 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,403,893 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $108,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,992 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

