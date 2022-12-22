Means Investment CO. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,365,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $70.66 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

