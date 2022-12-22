Means Investment CO. Inc. Increases Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,253,000 after purchasing an additional 241,653 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $32.61 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

