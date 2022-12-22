Means Investment CO. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $345.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.42.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

