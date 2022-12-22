Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 290 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $445.48 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $524.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $446.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.77.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

