Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 39 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 55I LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.44.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $350.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.