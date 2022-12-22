Means Investment CO. Inc. Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 674,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after buying an additional 75,360 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Aflac by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 794,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,135,000 after purchasing an additional 74,513 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 1.1 %

Aflac stock opened at $71.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.49. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $72.70.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.