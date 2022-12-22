MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MDWD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on MediWound from $42.00 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

MediWound Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $11.00 on Thursday. MediWound has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $64.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

MediWound Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the third quarter valued at $2,663,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,775,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Articles

