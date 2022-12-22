MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MDWD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on MediWound from $42.00 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.
MediWound Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $11.00 on Thursday. MediWound has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $64.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
