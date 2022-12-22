Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Buys Shares of 17,000 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 696,688 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,490,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2,736.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,029,362 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 993,073 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 124,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.15. 106,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,118,646. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 2.22. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

