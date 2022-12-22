Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Sells 6,575 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 1.6% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Insider Activity

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.42. The company had a trading volume of 26,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,372. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $62.17 and a 12 month high of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.17. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

