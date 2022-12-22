Metawar (METAWAR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $124.60 Million

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Metawar token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Metawar has traded down 34% against the US dollar. Metawar has a total market cap of $124.60 million and $5.67 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metawar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $860.65 or 0.05158903 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00492469 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,867.89 or 0.29179060 BTC.

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00059233 USD and is down -16.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metawar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metawar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.