MetisDAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.47 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $74.87 million and $2.47 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $17.00 or 0.00100942 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00014934 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040686 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020271 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00226941 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.04551592 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,737,659.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

