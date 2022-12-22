MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.91.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $72.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MetLife by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

