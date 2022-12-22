Meyer Malka Sells 14,800 Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $70,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,189.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Meyer Malka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Meyer Malka sold 19,536 shares of Root stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $92,991.36.

Root Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROOT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.73. 191,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Root, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Root

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.01) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.74 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 78.93% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Root by 1,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Root by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Root from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Root from $22.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Root from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Root from $90.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Root to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

