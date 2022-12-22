Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Cowen

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MU. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.59.

NASDAQ MU traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.82. 1,064,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,523,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11. Micron Technology has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $557,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 881.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

