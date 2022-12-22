Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.72–$0.52 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $(0.72)-(0.52) EPS.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 18,082,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,338,492. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.11.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $236,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 17.2% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

