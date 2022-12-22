Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.72–$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.72)-(0.52) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.11.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

