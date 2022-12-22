MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.98-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. MillerKnoll also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.46 EPS.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLKN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 893,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,691. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLKN shares. Benchmark cut shares of MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrea Owen bought 60,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $245,927,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $68,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Featured Stories

