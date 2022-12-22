Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Trading Down 0.6%

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.04 and last traded at C$14.10. 197,380 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 156,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on MI.UN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.31.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.50. The company has a market cap of C$511.48 million and a P/E ratio of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

