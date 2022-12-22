Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Benjamin Hickey Sells 3,248 Shares

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $131,251.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.31. 2,550,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,840. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $154.17. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.47.

MRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jonestrading began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

