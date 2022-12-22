Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Up to $41.31

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.31, but opened at $45.15. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 5,312 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.47.

In related news, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $186,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,478.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $186,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,478.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,551 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 442,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

