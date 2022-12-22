Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Trading 2.2% Higher

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) shares rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.63. Approximately 1,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile



Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, salt, and steel products.

Featured Articles

