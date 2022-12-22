Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Trading Down 8.5%

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57. 3,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 353,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 7.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $578.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 19.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $1,174,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 75.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 132.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

