Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 322,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.26. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

