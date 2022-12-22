Monero Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55.23 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $147.01 or 0.00873475 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.68 billion and approximately $55.23 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,830.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000455 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00394085 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022227 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002050 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00097590 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00600518 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005936 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00266198 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00241726 BTC.
Monero Profile
Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,216,903 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
