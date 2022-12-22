Monero (XMR) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Monero has a market cap of $2.68 billion and approximately $54.58 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $147.39 or 0.00874587 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,852.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00387989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022237 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00097843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00597307 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00265274 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00245087 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,216,722 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

