Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.68

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.68 and traded as low as C$1.41. Moneta Gold shares last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 59,523 shares traded.

Separately, Haywood Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Moneta Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.55 million and a P/E ratio of -11.95.

In related news, Director Gary Vincent O’connor acquired 116,666 shares of Moneta Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$76,999.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,731,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,763,110.10.

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

