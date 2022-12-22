Moonbeam (GLMR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.14 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $163.11 million and $3.14 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00002005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00069050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00052518 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007712 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021815 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 488,142,590 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

