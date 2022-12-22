Moonriver (MOVR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.91 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $6.55 or 0.00039057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $38.49 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,597,063 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,872,829 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

