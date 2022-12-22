Morgan Stanley Boosts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $271.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $271.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of EL opened at $243.87 on Monday. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.98.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,263,000 after buying an additional 667,656 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

