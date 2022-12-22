Morgan Stanley Increases BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $29.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.

BRBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $29.09.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.