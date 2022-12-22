Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.73. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

