My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 252 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

HIG opened at $76.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.98. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

