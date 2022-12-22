My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 3,010 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,882 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,465,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,347 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,420,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,389,000 after purchasing an additional 387,904 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,545,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,861,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ARCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

