My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $4.90 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,660 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 2.5% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 258,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,182,000 after buying an additional 46,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 607,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,618,000 after purchasing an additional 86,255 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,573,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,482,000 after purchasing an additional 182,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $85.72 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $86.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

