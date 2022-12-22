My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $696,000 Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,426 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after buying an additional 4,641,334 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,994 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 108.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,654,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

