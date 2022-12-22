My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cintas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after acquiring an additional 70,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cintas Trading Up 4.6 %

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $464.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $435.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

