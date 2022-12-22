My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 9,117 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

SUSL stock opened at $66.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average is $67.66. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $59.87 and a 1-year high of $85.04.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

