My Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 136.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,043 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $46.32 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74.

