My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 24,212 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,212 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,272,000 after buying an additional 1,365,199 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,791 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.28 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77.

