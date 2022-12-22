My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 8,385 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,233 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $52.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.