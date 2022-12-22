My Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

