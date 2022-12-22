Nano Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00003959 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $88.55 million and $61,350.72 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,787.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00392494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022243 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.46 or 0.00872440 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00097047 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00599556 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00265311 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

